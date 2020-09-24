Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading 17.1% Higher

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) shares rose 17.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 2,691,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 642,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

