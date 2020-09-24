Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 20,862 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.43% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

