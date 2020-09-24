Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,169 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.