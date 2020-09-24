Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,865,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

Shares of OC opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.