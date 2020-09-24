Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,659 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 552,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13,589.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,637 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after buying an additional 296,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after buying an additional 295,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 298,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 273,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

