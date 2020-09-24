MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00011112 BTC on exchanges including Fisco, Bitbank, Upbit and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a market cap of $77.90 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.86 or 0.03252399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.65 or 0.02031449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00421329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00861351 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00516025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009617 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Fisco, Bittrex, Bitbank, QBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

