MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Cap of $950,318.22

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $950,318.22 and approximately $460.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025043 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003544 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003693 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 201,629,219 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

