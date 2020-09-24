Montare Resources I, Llc Purchases 497,303 Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) Stock

SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PERS) major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc bought 497,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $228,759.38. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Montare Resources I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Montare Resources I, Llc purchased 157,125 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,706.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Montare Resources I, Llc acquired 23,400 shares of SandRidge Permian Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $9,594.00.

PERS stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

