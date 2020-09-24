Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €13.30 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €13.30 ($15.65) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.04 ($16.52).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

