Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.78 ($63.27).

Aurubis stock traded down €0.72 ($0.85) during trading on Thursday, hitting €58.50 ($68.82). 68,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.70 and its 200 day moving average is €51.29. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 52 week high of €62.90 ($74.00). The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

