Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 587,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.38% of Murphy Oil worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 485,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 366,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 404,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 126,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Wolfe Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

