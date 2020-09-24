Myriad Hits One Day Volume of $12,673.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $12,673.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000361 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,750,981,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.