Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

NTRA traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.97. 33,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.39. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $66.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $93,389.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,439 shares of company stock worth $12,248,996. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

