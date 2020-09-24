Nectar Price Down 21% Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $50.98 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 21% against the dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $59,115.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041813 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,623.84 or 0.99635377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

