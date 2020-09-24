Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) versus HL Acquisitions (NYSE:LPRO) Financial Contrast

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nelnet and HL Acquisitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.78 billion 1.27 $141.80 million N/A N/A HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than HL Acquisitions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of HL Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 7.25% 6.23% 0.63% HL Acquisitions N/A -311.73% -6.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nelnet and HL Acquisitions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00 HL Acquisitions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nelnet presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.13%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Given HL Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Nelnet.

Volatility & Risk

Nelnet has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nelnet beats HL Acquisitions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment offers managed tuition payment plans and billing services; assistance with financial needs assessment and donor management; school information system software that helps schools automate administrative processes; professional development and educational instruction services; and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers technology and payments services, including electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, mobile and virtual terminal solutions, and specialized integrations to business software; and mobile first technology focused on increasing engagement, online giving, and communication for church and not-for-profit customers. Its Communications segment fiber optic service to homes and businesses for Internet, television, and telephone services. Its data services include high-speed Internet access; telephone services comprise local and long distance telephone service, hostedPBX services, and other basic services. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans. The company also provides loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

