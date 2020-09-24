Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Announces Earnings Results

Netscientific (LON:NSCI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:NSCI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.90). 673,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,213. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01. Netscientific has a one year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.75.

Get Netscientific alerts:

About Netscientific

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Netscientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netscientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.