Neumark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $166.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. It was first traded on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,371,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,853,778 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

