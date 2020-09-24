Newhold Investment (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Newhold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 14,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 85,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

About Newhold Investment (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

