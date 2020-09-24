NoLimitCoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.37 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1,268.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,477,505 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

