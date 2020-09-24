Nuggets (NUG) Hits Market Capitalization of $777,276.73

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $777,276.73 and approximately $1,031.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00095714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00229575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.01474539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00206425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

