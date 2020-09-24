Numeraire Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $98.96 million and $11.28 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $32.16 or 0.00309443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.04437050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00060217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,978,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,981 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

