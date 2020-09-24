NuShares Price Reaches $0.0002 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $662,271.13 and $718.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00021433 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

