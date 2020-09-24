NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several research firms recently commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,218,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is an increase from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

