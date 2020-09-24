Obyte Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and approximately $47,447.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $20.90 or 0.00195974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, Obyte has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000279 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000899 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,691 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte's official message board is medium.com/byteball.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

