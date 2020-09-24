OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

