Omni Price Tops $3.92 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $444,236.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00036591 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. In the last week, Omni has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00418380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,059 coins and its circulating supply is 562,743 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

