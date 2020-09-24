OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $4.36. OncoSec Medical shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 209,390 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONCS. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 2,398,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $7,796,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.51% of OncoSec Medical worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.