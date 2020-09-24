Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Avient stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,521. Avient has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

