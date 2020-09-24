Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

