Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.91. Orbit International shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 1,594 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Orbit International alerts:

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Orbit International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.