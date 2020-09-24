OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.59. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 953,212 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG)

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

