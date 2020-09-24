Orion Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $22.34 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00021111 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.34 million and $2.62 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.01470904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00203774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000659 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

