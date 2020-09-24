Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $4.29. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 35,481 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ossen Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ossen Innovation stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ossen Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

