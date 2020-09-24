OST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $129,456.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, OST has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, IDCM and Gate.io. OST has a market cap of $5.36 million and $129,456.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00095394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00227180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01474377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About OST

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,235,989 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

