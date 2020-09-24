Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Owens & Minor traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 102123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 336,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

