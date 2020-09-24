Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Trading Down 4.2%

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

