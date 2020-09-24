Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (BATS:VIRS) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 1,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.25.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.