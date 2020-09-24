Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $22.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William John Boden sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,304,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,618.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

