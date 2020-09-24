Parachute Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $307,956.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00050537 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,311,051 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.