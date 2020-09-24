Particl (PART) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Particl has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market cap of $4.98 million and $47,709.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001851 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,692,536 coins and its circulating supply is 9,230,828 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

