Patient Home Monitoring (CVE:PTQ) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.26. 512,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 378,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTQ. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

