Patricia Ann Perez Ada Purchases 1,000 Shares of BankGuam Holding (NASDAQ:BKGM) Stock

BankGuam Holding (NASDAQ:BKGM) Director Patricia Ann Perez Ada purchased 1,000 shares of BankGuam stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00.

NASDAQ:BKGM opened at $8.35 on Thursday.

Get BankGuam alerts:

About BankGuam

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BankGuam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankGuam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.