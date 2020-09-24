PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Tops $60.32 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,870.17 or 0.17994775 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $60.32 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.04437050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00060217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 32,253 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

