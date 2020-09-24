Peculium (PCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Peculium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. Peculium has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $153,516.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.89 or 0.04586452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Peculium Profile

Peculium (CRYPTO:PCL) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

