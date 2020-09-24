Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Pentair worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,985 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,049,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3,427.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 644,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 194.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 425,119 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

