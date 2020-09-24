Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €149.63 ($176.03).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €135.55 ($159.47). The company had a trading volume of 355,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.44.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.