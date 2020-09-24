Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 10,010 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.04.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

