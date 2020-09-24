Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.41. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 62,200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -71.11.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

