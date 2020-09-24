Petards Group (LON:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petards Group (LON:PEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.82) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON PEG remained flat at $GBX 7.25 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday. 6,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. Petards Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.40 ($0.21).

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

