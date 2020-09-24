Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches Market Cap of $661,179.98

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $661,179.98 and $64.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,675.88 or 0.99602099 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00632742 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.01288122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005440 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00109510 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 80,064,437 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

